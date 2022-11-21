The term ‘HR’ is too ‘old-school’ for future needs, finds research

The term ‘human resources’ is outdated and ‘old-school’, according to research that finds it is time for HR’s ‘big rebrand’ as the profession prepares for dramatic changes.

A global survey by Sage, which involved 666 HR professionals and 356 C-suite leaders in small to medium businesses, finds the days of HR being seen as an admin function have moved on.

The term “human resources” is seen as outdated by 73% of HR leaders and 85% of c-suite executives, Sage’s ‘The changing face of HR in 2024’ report reveals, with 86% of HR leaders and 81% of c-suite respondents stating that HR should now be organised for speed, agility and adaptability.

More than a third of respondents said HR’s role will need to change significantly in the next five years, with almost all agreeing that its scope has changed dramatically over the previous five-year period.

One HR professional said: “Things are changing so fast. In the last five years, we’ve seen as much change as in the previous 10 or 15.”

However, the profession faces challenges in meeting future demands. Two-thirds of HR leaders are worried about the future of HR and 93% are worried about the economic climate.

Ninety-five per cent of HR professionals feel HR is “too much work”, 84% regularly feel stressed, and 81% feel burnt out. Almost two-thirds were considering leaving HR.

The top challenges HR respondents feel they will face in 2024 include:

Amount of work (92%)

Uncertainty (91%)

Perceived value of what HR is worth in the organisation (90%)

Limited budget (90%)

New legislation and regulation (89%)

Lack of resources within their HR team (89%)

Sage chief people officer Amanda Cusdin said: “HR leaders are often the unsung heroes of an organisation but over the last few years have demonstrated their influence, visibility, agility and impact more than ever.

“Considering the acute shortage of talent, the great resignation, and the quiet quitting phenomenon that a lot of organisations are facing, business leaders need to prioritise investment in technology, and increase upskilling the HR department. As a sector, we need to embrace tech that relieves HR professionals of the admin tasks and empowers them to focus more on strategy, supporting businesses and employees to reach their growth and development targets.”

When asked what the profession will need to be successful, 42% want to improve their HR skills and 37% want to see increased investment in specialisms (DEI specialists, for example). Forty per cent want more technological know-how, and 33% want better peer-to-peer support networks within HR.

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs