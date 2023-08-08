Police use behavioural science to tackle sexism

The College of Policing is using behavioural science as part of its drive to tackle sexism and misogyny in police forces.

Chief constable Andy Marsh, chief executive of the College of Policing, said: “For too long everyday sexism has existed in policing, with some colleagues worried about speaking up as either a victim or a witness of sexist behaviour.

“I’m really encouraged by work already underway to tackle this across the country but to deliver lasting change that eradicates misogyny from our culture we must work together, follow the evidence and adopt a joined-up science-based approach.”

The college said that behavioural science, which is used to help people with diet, physical activity and smoking, will look at three factors that drive how police forces act on the misogyny and sexism in police forces.

Known as the “COM-B” model, police forces will assess how capability, opportunity and motivation affect behaviour.

Evidence shows all three of these issues must be addressed at the same time if police forces want to eradicate sexism and misogyny from policing.

Marsh added: “Using behaviour change science in policing to rebuild public trust and confidence is revolutionary and when implemented across all forces, I am confident we will see real and lasting change.

“We must have our house in order and be free of sexism, misogyny and other discrimination. Only by doing this will we maintain the fabric of policing by consent.”

Researchers and scientists working with the College of Policing have identified more than 120 factors that currently enable sexism to exist, including:

everyday sexism as a social norm

lack of trust in reporting inappropriate behaviour

the fear that reporting will have negative consequences.

By applying science to these issues, the college said it is creating an evidence-based plan for change, which will include training to help supervisors spot issues early on. The plan includes 12 targeted interventions that are being developed for implementation in cooperation with forces across the country.

