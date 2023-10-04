Lucy Letby: Hospital faces corporate manslaughter probe

Cheshire Constabulary has announced a corporate manslaughter investigation into the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the serial killer Lucy Letby worked.

Executives at the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust were severely criticised for not having acted sooner when concerns were raised about unexplained deaths on the neonatal unit. Evidence heard in Letby’s trial found that clinicians were raising patient safety issues about the baby unit for two years before they were listened to.

In August, Dr Dewi Evans, the key medical expert for the prosecution in the case, said following Letby’s trial that NHS executives who had been warned about suspicious circumstances had been “grossly negligent” for not acting on fears.

Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell, strategic lead for Operation Hummingbird, the police investigation into the unexplained deaths and collapses, said today: “Following the lengthy trial, subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby and an assessment by senior investigative officers, I can confirm that Cheshire Constabulary is carrying out an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“The investigation will focus on the indictment period of the charges for Lucy Letby, from June 2015 to June 2016, and consider areas including senior leadership and decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place. At this stage, we are not investigating any individuals in relation to gross negligence manslaughter.”

He added: “The investigation is in the very early stages and we are unable to go into any further details or answer specific questions at this time. We recognise that this investigation will have a significant impact on a number of different stakeholders including the families in this case and we are continuing to work alongside and support them during this process. You will be notified of any further updates in due course.”

In August, Rob Behrens, the NHS Ombudsman, wrote to the health secretary asking for a review into the culture and leadership in the NHS, after some paediatricians were made to apologise to Letby after raising their concerns. Behrens said this amounted to a “cover-up” by the Countess of Chester Hospital.

