Latest NewsHospitalityLearning & developmentQualificationsTraining delivery

Sham training of security officers exposed

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Trainers offering qualifications fraudlently could impact the safety of events
Shutterstock
Trainers offering qualifications fraudlently could impact the safety of events
Shutterstock

Training companies are helping security workers to fraudulently gain work licences, potentially endangering themselves and others, a BBC investigation has found.

An undercover reporter for the broadcaster’s File on 4 programme gained access to a mandatory course required by the industry regulator, and was allowed to complete the six-day course in just a day and a half.

On one course the reporter was told to fill in timesheets for six days and was given answers to the exam.

File on 4 approached 12 companies offering the Level 2 Security Industry Authority (SIA) door supervisor courses for between £200 and £300. Four of the companies offered shortened courses, which is against SIA regulations.

The investigation found that a reporter and other candidates on one of the courses sat a final exam for the qualification, but were not given any questions. Instead, they were given an answer sheet to multiple choice questions and told which options to circle.

Screening employees

Thousands could be using fake degrees to apply for jobs 

NAO: Vetting delays are national security risk 

If candidates complete the six-day course, the SIA can grant them the licence they need to work as doormen or women in arenas, nightclubs and other venues, providing they also pass identity and criminal record checks.

An inquiry into the events surrounding the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 found that, if security staff had received proper training, it would have made a “decisive difference” to the response to the attack.

The inquiry recommended more comprehensive training of all security staff, but Paul Greaney KC, legal counsel to the inquiry, said the BBC’s latest investigations had uncovered “the complete opposite of that situation”.

This follows an earlier investigation which found that security staff working the doors at the O2 Brixton Academy in London had been accepting bribes to let fans in without tickets. A crush at the venue resulted in the death of two people in December 2022.

The SIA did not respond directly to the BBC’s allegations but said it would assess the evidence. Where individuals’ qualifications were unsafe, they would be suspended, it said.

The SIA added that it would also work with qualifications regulator Ofqual to ensure the content of the qualifications is investigated.

 

 

HR roles in hospitality and leisure on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in hospitality and leisure

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Hospitality training and work experience pilot launched

Pret a Manger fined after worker trapped in...

McDonald’s faces fresh sexual harassment allegations

‘Let’s do it’ song amounted to sexual harassment,...

Prezzo closures: 800 jobs to go as 46...

Construction: immigration rule relaxation will have little effect

Chefs outline macho culture of deliberate burnings, bullying...

Personnel Today Awards 2022: Dishoom wins Health and...

KFC to ramp up youth recruitment

Home Office shifts modern slavery to immigration brief