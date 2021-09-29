BA cabin crew member denied flexibility to help with childcare wins £38k

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Ms Daly, who worked as an in-flight business manager for short-haul service BA CityFlyer, put in a request for flexible working following the birth of her first child, before she returned from maternity leave. She claimed that returning to work would be challenging because she could not find suitable childcare arrangements, owing to the fact that her rota was unpredictable and she did not know which days she would be working from one week to the next. In a tribunal hearing at the East London Hearing Centre, Daly claimed that BA CityFlyer was “very hesitant to granting flexibility” in any case, and that the majority of cabin crew who took maternity leave either did not return to their roles or left shortly after. She also alleged that there was an “unspoken policy of not granting set flying days for part-time workers”. The respondent said no flexible working requests had been ever been granted for in-flight business managers, who acted as line managers for all the cabin crew on a particular flight. In June 2017 Daly made a formal request for flexible working upon her return from maternity leave. She wanted to reduce her working hours by 25% and have set days off during the week, preferably two at a time. She said that as her husband was a teacher, she would happy to work a set day each weekend and would be flexible in the summer months when he would be able to take on the childcare.