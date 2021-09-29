Workplace cultureLatest NewsFurlough

The importance of ‘belongingness’ post-furlough

by Anne-Marie Finch
by Anne-Marie Finch Shutterstock
With the furlough scheme coming to an end today (30 September), employees returning to work may be feeling anxious and disconnected from the workplace. Anne-Marie Finch considers how fostering a sense of belonging might help with the transition. As furlough ends, two million UK employees could return to work. For some returners this will be the first time they've worked for over a year, and many will feel anxious and nervous due to a feeling of disconnect between themselves and their places of work. Already one in three workers have said the return to the office is negatively impacting their mental health, according to McKinsey & Company. This anxiety will be particularly prevalent for many who are starting a new role, and those with teams that have been completely restructured since they last were at the organisation. This group will be trying to regain their footing in potentially unfamiliar industries. This stress and anxiety can be managed by companies placing an emphasis on “belongingness”, which is the intrinsic desire to belong to a place, person, organisation. By prioritising this concept, organisations can implement a smooth transition for their employees and in time create an open and accepting environment that allows employees to be their true selves.

Belongingness versus fitting in

Often belongingness can be mistaken for “fitting in”, even though it is the complete opposite. Fitting in is an individual changing themselves to fit the expectations of others, but belongingness is about accepting an individual as they are.

End of furlough

The end of furlough: what does it mean for employment?

Redundancy after furlough: what HR should consider

Instead of forcing an individual to change, the organisation shapes its culture to reflect and encourage all unique attributes of its employees. This has an incredibly powerful effect on an individual and can directly affect their feelings, attitude a
Anne-Marie Finch

Anne-Marie Finch is chief belongingness officer at Templafy

