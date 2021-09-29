The importance of ‘belongingness’ post-furlough

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Belongingness versus fitting in

As furlough ends, two million UK employees could return to work. For some returners this will be the first time they've worked for over a year, and many will feel anxious and nervous due to a feeling of disconnect between themselves and their places of work. Already one in three workers have said the return to the office is negatively impacting their mental health, according to McKinsey & Company. This anxiety will be particularly prevalent for many who are starting a new role, and those with teams that have been completely restructured since they last were at the organisation. This group will be trying to regain their footing in potentially unfamiliar industries. This stress and anxiety can be managed by companies placing an emphasis on “belongingness”, which is the intrinsic desire to belong to a place, person, organisation. By prioritising this concept, organisations can implement a smooth transition for their employees and in time create an open and accepting environment that allows employees to be their true selves.Often belongingness can be mistaken for “fitting in”, even though it is the complete opposite. Fitting in is an individual changing themselves to fit the expectations of others, but belongingness is about accepting an individual as they are.Instead of forcing an individual to change, the organisation shapes its culture to reflect and encourage all unique attributes of its employees. This has an incredibly powerful effect on an individual and can directly affect their feelings, attitude a