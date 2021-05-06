Oven-Ready HR Reheated: Steve Browne, Marc Effron and more

By on 7 May 2021 in Transgender, Workplace culture, Latest News, Employer branding, HR strategy, Recruitment & retention, SME, Talent management, HR Podcasts
Steve Browne, left, and Marc Effron

Oven-Ready HR Reheated brings a selection of the key moments from Season 1 of Chris Taylor’s Oven-Ready HR podcast.  The second of two compilation episodes revisits the following interviews:

  1. Steve Browne describes an innovative way to hire talent and how poor behaviour defines organisational culture;
  2. Emma Jones recommends that start-up and SME organisations should consider HR best-practice at the beginning of their journey;
  3. Jarmila Yu and Richard Merrin discuss the special relationship or indeed lack of, between the HR and Marketing functions:
  4. Carl Reader looks at the mindset of entrepreneurs when hiring and why under performance is often addressed too late;
  5. Aoife Martin vividly describes her conversation with HR when she reached the decision to transition;
  6. Marc Effron considers whether the rebrand from ‘recruitment’ to ‘talent’ really means anything and how organisational culture affects performance.

The full episodes are all available for download.

