Delivery workers on Ocado Zoom’s Ryde app say pay has fallen

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Accusations that workers delivering for Ocado Zoom, Ocado's fast delivery service, via the Ryde app, have been paid much less than the national minimum wage were published by the Observer newspaper at the weekend. Workers – who have to pay for their own fuel, vehicles and work clothing – were, it said, also having to undertake 10-hour shifts and use painkillers as heavy parcels took their toll on backs and knees. Payslips were presented suggesting that some workers were paid as little as £2.91, £3.80 and £4.63 an hour for certain weeks in July and August. The low pay issue was, they said, exacerbated by Ocado bringing in new partner Ryde for last-mile deliveries.The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), which represents the drivers, told the Observer that Ocado should not be claiming that the low pay issue had nothing to do with them. “These drivers are key workers who risked their lives during the pandemic delivering vital supplies for Ocado but are now seeing their pay slashed by a company that has seen profits skyrocket,” said Alex Marshall, the union’s president. “They should be treated as the heroes they are. Ocado needs to take responsibility and bring these workers in-house.” The union wrote to Ocado on 23 August to urge i