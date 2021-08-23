Delivery workers on Ocado Zoom’s Ryde app say pay has fallen

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Payslips of delivery workers seen by investigative journalists have revealed that some worked for less than £5 an hour at points this summer. Accusations that workers delivering for Ocado Zoom, Ocado's fast delivery service, via the Ryde app, have been paid much less than the national minimum wage were published by the Observer newspaper at the weekend. Workers – who have to pay for their own fuel, vehicles and work clothing – were, it said, also having to undertake 10-hour shifts and use painkillers as heavy parcels took their toll on backs and knees. Payslips were presented suggesting that some workers were paid as little as £2.91, £3.80 and £4.63 an hour for certain weeks in July and August. The low pay issue was, they said, exacerbated by Ocado bringing in new partner Ryde for last-mile deliveries.