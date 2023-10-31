Imposter syndrome: Workplace prevalence by sector, gender and age

HR professionals are more likely to have experienced imposter syndrome as research reveals the demographics of people most at risk of feeling like a fraud at work.

A survey of 5,000 individuals by the training and apprenticeship provider Executive Development Network found that while imposter syndrome is common, with 50% of UK adults having been affected by it, some groups suffer significantly more than others.

Imposter syndrome refers to the experience of believing you are less competent than others perceive you to be. People with impostor syndrome often feel like they are “faking it” leading to a fear of being found out or exposed as a fraud. They can display signs of perfectionism because of a fear of making mistakes and they can downplay success, attributing it to good luck or timing.

More than half of women (54%) feel they have experienced imposter syndrome, compared with just 38% of men. Those who identify as non-binary are worse affected, with 57% doubting their abilities in the workplace.

The research found that a person’s sexual orientation also has an impact with bisexual (69%) and homosexual (57%) individuals being significantly more likely to experience imposter syndrome than average (50%).

Perhaps less surprisingly, the older you are, the more likely you are to have strong self-belief. Gen Z (66%) and millennials (58%) were much more likely to have experienced imposter syndrome than Gen X (41%) and people in their sixties (25%).

Jill Whittaker, CEO of Executive Development Network, said: “There is a huge inclusivity issue here in the UK. Women, non-binary people and non-heterosexual orientated people are far more likely to experience a condition that the majority of people agree can hold you back from progressing at work

Imposter syndrome by sector Most likely to experience – Science and Pharmaceuticals (78%) – Marketing, Advertising and PR (72%) – HR and Recruitment (67%) – Information Research and Analysis (67%) – Publishing and Journalism (64%) Least likely to experience – Property and Construction (29%) – Transport and Logistics (31%) – Engineering and Manufacturing (39%) – Retail (44%) – Environment and Agriculture (45%)

“With fewer diverse individuals reaching leadership roles compared to their male or heterosexual counterparts, these issues will continue to be amplified. Businesses need to empower their whole workforce with training, to make sure everyone is confident to work to their full ability and feel confident doing so.”

Of those to have experienced imposter syndrome, 72% feel it has held them back at work; and 43% have experienced it at least once a week.

Educational high achievers experience imposter syndrome more. Only a third of people educated to a secondary education level reported having had those feelings, whereas people with PhDs are almost twice as likely to experience it (62%).

Fifty-nine per cent of those surveyed said there should be better education and training on imposter syndrome in the workplace.

People with jobs in science and pharmaceuticals record the highest levels of imposter syndrome (78%), while those working in property and construction have the lowest (29%).

Jo Hemmings, a behavioural psychologist who worked with Executive Development Network on the research, said it highlights the need for more conversations around imposter syndrome.

“The research identifies some of the techniques and situations that help combat feelings of imposter syndrome, like receiving positive feedback from managers and colleagues and setting realistic expectations,” she said.

“However, there is a clear pattern that alongside these techniques, individuals would benefit from various forms of more formal training, including leadership, communication and coaching skills.

“Businesses can equip their employees with these soft skills to create supportive and cohesive teams, that are more confident and feel empowered in their jobs.”

Feelings of imposter syndrome manifest in a number of ways: 30% of people often doubt themselves and their contributions at work, while 61% are worried about making a mistake.

The research also found that despite the high prevalence of people experiencing imposter syndrome, individuals feel isolated and are unlikely to believe their managers and colleagues would suffer from it. More than a third (36%) assumed their manager rarely or never experienced imposter syndrome, while 26% said they didn’t know.

