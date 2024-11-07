Latest NewsManufacturingExecutive payJob creation and lossesLabour market

Nissan slashes 9,000 jobs globally and halves CEO’s pay

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss
Shutterstock / Jonathan Weiss

Nissan is to slash 9,000 jobs globally while its chief executive has taken a 50% pay cut in a bid to curb its losses.

The Japanese car maker, which has a UK factory in Sunderland, announced it would be reducing its worldwide workforce – which currently totals around 133,000 employees – by almost 7%.

Meanwhile, from this month, chief executive Makoto Uchida has voluntarily halved his monthly pay and executive committee members will also take a pay cut as the company revealed profits had plunged in the three months to the end of September.

The business lost 9bn yen (around £45m) in the quarter and has now cut its profit forecast for the year by 70%.

Nissan employment

Nissan expansion to create 1,650 new jobs

Nissan to furlough 800 Sunderland staff

Nissan Sunderland plant to protect up to 70,000 jobs

The firm said that “facing a severe situation, Nissan is taking urgent measures to turn around its performance and create a leaner, more resilient business capable of swiftly adapting to changes in the market”.

It blamed the losses on “higher selling expenses and inventory optimisation efforts, particularly in the US”.

In an effort to save £2bn, Nissan will reduce production by 20% and is also selling up to 10% of Mitsubishi Motors to boost its funds.

It will also not pay shareholder dividends as it aims to establish “a leaner, more resilient business capable of swiftly adapting to changes in the market”.

Uchida said: “These turnaround measures do not imply that the company is shrinking. Nissan will restructure its business to become leaner and more resilient, while also reorganising management to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the business environment.”

The business employs 6,000 workers in the UK, but has not yet revealed if these employees will be affected.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR roles in the travel and transport on Personnel Today


Browse more HR roles in the travel and transport sector

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Asda to slash 475 jobs and curb hybrid...

HelloFresh UK site closure puts 900 jobs under...

Modest rise in hiring intentions as business confidence...

‘Budget should avoid loading more costs on business’:...

Energy skills passport to launch in January 2025

Seasonal hiring sluggish as jobseeker demand grows

Competition for graduate jobs hits record high

Robert Walters cuts jobs in tough UK hiring...

Labour market figures October 2024: a mixed picture

Boeing cuts put hundreds of UK jobs at...