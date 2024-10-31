HelloFresh UK site closure puts 900 jobs under threat

Food delivery business HelloFresh is planning to close one of its key UK sites, putting 900 jobs at risk.

If the plans are approved, the firm will close its Nuneaton distribution centre in Warwickshire in mid-2025. The company, which employs over 20,000 people globally, said it intends to start a consultation process with affected employees.

A HelloFresh spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to propose the closure of our distribution centre in Nuneaton, subject to consultation. After reviewing all of our options, we have decided that consolidating our operations and leveraging more of the technologically advanced parts of our network will enable us to offer the best product to our customers while reducing emissions and waste.

“We know how unsettling this can be for our employees, who we are supporting throughout the consultation process.”

If the proposal is accepted, the company plans to prioritise redeployment opportunities within the business at its Derby and Banbury sites. It will also consider offering incentives to employees who stay with the business until the site eventually closes in May.

The spokesperson added: “The planned closure of the site is no reflection on the performance of the local team, and we are grateful for their hard work and commitment.”

The announcement follows reports that the British arm of the business has significantly shrunk its pre-tax losses, with its turnover hitting around £500 million in the last financial year.

However, in the past year, HelloFresh had reduced its average UK headcount from 2,159 to 1,842 workers.

The Community trade union, which represents workers, insisted it would support those affected by the plans and ensure the business explored all other avenues before making any job cuts.

Community’s regional secretary for the Midlands, Gavin Miller, said: “This is dreadful news for everyone who works on site, this workforce deserves better and Community will be challenging the company to prove the merits of their proposal and demonstrate that they have considered all viable alternatives.

“Community will be representing and supporting our members at HelloFresh through this difficult time – they will receive the full backing of their union.”

