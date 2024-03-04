Equality, diversity and inclusionLatest NewsGender pay gapLeadership

Diversity of UK boardrooms continues rise, finds new study

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Almost all FTSE 100 companies now have at least one director from an ethnic minority background on their board – an increase from 84% in 2022. The figure is now 97%.

The latest Thomson Reuters Annual Reporting study shows companies in the FTSE 250 are also improving levels of representation of different ethnicities at the board level – though at a lower rate than the FTSE 100. Of the FTSE 250 companies reviewed, 73% now have at least one director from an ethnic minority background – a considerable increase from 55% one year ago.

Women now hold 42% of board roles across the FTSE 100, the study found, a small increase on the figure in 2022, 40% and in 2021, when it was 39%.

Gender pay gap analysis

Women’s equality at work: UK slips down key index

Tory MPs allege FCA diversity plan puts ‘women’s rights at risk’

Ethnicity pay gap: White employees earning up to 18.5% more

Although 35 companies are yet to reach the target of a minimum of 40% female representation on their boards by 2025 – set by the government-backed FTSE Women Leaders Review – every FTSE 100 company now has two or more women on their boards.

Of the FTSE 350 companies reviewed, the sectors with the highest number of directorships held by women were oil, gas and chemicals (47%); food and beverage (47%); and media (46%).

Since 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Listing Rules have required listed companies to disclose in their annual report whether they meet specific diversity targets, including having at least one board member who is from an ethnic minority background. Only three of the FTSE 100 companies reviewed in the Annual Reporting and AGMs study had not met that target.

The government-backed Parker Review also set new targets in 2023, recommending each FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 board should have at least one director from an ethnic minority by 2024 and that companies should set a percentage target for senior management positions that will be held by such executives by the end of 2027.

Amanda Cantwell, senior editor for Thomson Reuters Practical Law, said: “The past few years have seen tremendous progress in increasing representation of ethnic minorities on boards across the FTSE 350. The Listing Rule target and Parker Review recommendations have been significant drivers to encourage greater diversity on boards as well as to shift expectations of stakeholders and the broader public.”

Across companies in the FTSE 350, women now hold, on average, 40% of board positions. This has been achieved two years earlier than the 2025 target. The report notes 76 companies in the FTSE 350 (40 FTSE 100 and 36 FTSE 250) have met the Listing Rules targets of 40% female representation on the board, at least one woman in a senior board position, and at least one director from an ethnically diverse background.

While the number of female directorships on FTSE 100 boards continues to trend upward, the number of women in executive positions remains relatively low (19% in 2023 and 16% in 2022).

Women hold just 24% of board positions in companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, a slight increase from 20% in 2022 and 2021 – while 11% of the companies have no female directors on their boards.

Cantwell said: “An increasing focus is now expected to turn to ensuring there is a diverse and inclusive pipeline of talent at executive level, where women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds can play more influential roles. It would be encouraging to also see these improvements in representation extend beyond the UK’s largest companies to the broader business landscape.”

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Non-disclosure agreements have ‘devastating impacts’ on people

How to leverage diversity in fast-expanding global firms

Half of FTSE appointments must now go to...

Employment tribunal fees criticised for ‘pricing workers out...

Menopause guidance emphasises need for reasonable adjustments

One in five neurodivergent staff experience discrimination

Ambulance services told to address workplace culture issues

FCA demands sexual harassment data from City firms

Building sector begins to attract more women

Employment missing from government’s disability action plan