Latest NewsPay & benefitsRetailPay settlements

Currys increases base pay by 9.5%

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Currys is increasing base pay by 9.5%
Image: Currys
Currys is increasing base pay by 9.5%
Image: Currys

Currys has implemented a 9.5% increase in base pay for all of its hourly-paid store colleagues – some of whom will see their average rate increase above £13.95 after bonuses.

The tech retailer has increased its minimum hourly rate from £10.50 to £11.50, or £12.50 in London, but some may find their hourly pay is higher as they have an opportunity to earn a performance-related bonus.

It said “skilled” store staff, those who have passed their probation period, will earn on average £12.33 per hour when their performance is taken into consideration, while “top performers” will earn on average £13.95 an hour or more.

Pay increases in 2024

Pay growth continues to outpace inflation

Lidl announces third pay rise in a year

Government to remove performance-related pay in schools

Over the past three years Currys has increased minimum pay for store staff by 29%. This means that a colleague working 20 hours a week will have seen their annual earnings rise by nearly £2,700.

Paula Coughlan, chief people, comms and sustainability officer at Currys said: “Our passionate and dedicated colleagues are what make Currys special, and we’re delighted to be able to offer them this latest pay rise. We’re continuing to put our money where our mouth is and invest in our most important asset: our people. It’s what we said we would do, and we’re delivering on that promise.”

Currys said the pay increase represents a £13m investment from the company.

Other employee benefits on offer at the retailer include a 10% discount, share plans, and six weeks of paid gender reassignment leave.

The national living wage, the minimum rate employers must pay to employees aged 21 and over, will increase to £11.44 on 1 April.

 

Reward, compensation and benefits opportunities


Browse all comp and benefits jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Sainsbury’s to cut 1,500 roles in restructure

The Body Shop closes 75 more stores

What’s in store for The Body Shop’s employees?

Job losses as The Body Shop begins to...

Violence and abuse against retail staff up 50%

The Body Shop goes into administration

M&S HR chief calls for apprenticeship reform

Lidl announces third pay rise in a year

Wickes announces flexible working for store managers

Almost 120,000 jobs lost in retail in 2023