Domestos bliss? WFH desks three times dirtier than toilet seats

Unless we have been scrupulously spraying, scrubbing and wiping our home work areas, and imposing our own “no food at the desk” policies, it seems many of us have spent the past 18 months working in thoroughly unsanitary conditions alongside myriad bacteria. [pullquote]A tidy desk with minimal objects is easier to disinfect and less likely to harbour large microbial communities” –Dr Jonathan Cox, Aston University [/pullquote] A new study has found that there are three times more germs on a home office desk than a toilet seat – proof perhaps that we are far more laissez faire about our own dirt than other people's. The report, by internet service provider Fasthosts, suggests that a high proportion of us neglect to disinfect our home workplaces. Researchers swabbed various areas of the home set up such as the desk (often in the kitchen), the mouse, keyboard and screens and compared them with swab results from other areas of the house. The results were analysed using relative light unit (RLU) measurements to represent the number of bacteria found. They found that that a standard toilet seat has a score of 209 RLU but the home desk comes in at 606. This indicated that the home desk was far dirtier than the kitchen bin (392) or door mat (209). Slightly better news – yet still horrifying for many – was the finding that the keyboard had a marginally lower RLU than the kitchen bin and that the computer mouse was only marginally more dirty than a toilet seat. The desk chair, rated at 310, was unfortunately far germier than a toilet seat - indicating that the appearance of cleanliness was somewhat deceptive for many of us.