LADbible Group to discuss diversity at EB Live 2021

Allchurch will be a panellist for the Inspire Session entitled “Strengthening business by empowering working parents and carers” taking place on the second day of the conference at 1:40pm in Theatre Three.The session will focus on exploring how to support employees through key life moments, forward-thinking benefit packages that reflect the importance of family life and introducing pay strategies to assist parents. She will be discussing the launch of LADfamily earlier this year, which is a new suite of family friendly policies for its global workforce. “In the session I’m taking part in, I will be discussing how the introduction of the new policies reflects our people strategy, how the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic shaped our decisions and how it has impacted our future goals and ambitions for the business since,” she said. According to Allchurch, attendees of the session will be able to learn what businesses can do to help support their workforce. They will also be able to take away how to ensure balancing work and family life is a number one priority, and how this can positively impact businesses inside and outside of HR practises. She will be joined on the panel by Laura Mankaryous, acting benefits manager at Warner Media and Mayur Lalithraj, reward lead and co-chair of the working parents and carers business resource group at BP.