Temporary HGV driver visas ‘barely scratch the surface’

On Saturday the government said that 5,000 temporary visas will made available to allow HGV drivers from overseas to work in the UK until 21 December 2021, which will provide short-term relief for the industry’s labour supply issues. However, the Home Office has been clear that employing migrant workers is not a long term solution and urged the logistics industry to increase pay and improve diversity and working conditions. The Department for Education is also creating new skills “bootcamps” to train up to 3,000 drivers, while 1,000 training places will be made available in local areas. Drivers who have left the industry will also be encouraged to return to the sector with letters going out this week, and HGV driver testing capacity at DLVA centres is also being increased with the deployment of defence driving examiners from the armed forces. Fuel tanker drivers, however, need additional safety training and must usually have at least one year’s experience of driving lorries. The government said it would work with the industry to ensure drivers can access training as quickly as possible. The industry welcomed the temporary arrangements, but many commentators have said it barely scratches the surface of the issue of HGV driver supply.Andrew Opie, food and sustainability policy director a