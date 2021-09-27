Global talent: UK sponsorship reform is long overdue but does it go far enough?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The concept of sponsorship has been central to the UK’s work based visa system for decades. Sponsorship works by limiting the pool of talent who can apply for work visas and the types of roles they can take up. A would-be applicant must secure a job that reaches set skill and salary thresholds, with an employer who is willing and able to sponsor them and is in possession of the relevant Home Office approved sponsor licence. Once in the UK, the visa holder can only work for the employer in this set role, except in a limited range of circumstances. The restrictive nature of the sponsorship system is now facing a number of challenges. The UK’s exit from the EU, and the resulting end to free movement for EU nationals, means businesses must increasingly use the sponsorship system if they want to continue to employ European workers. This is exposing many of the system’s inherent flaws. The lengthy and intrusive forms, the bureaucratic burden that sponsors have to undertake to become sponsors and the spiralling costs are frustrating many businesses and deterring applicants. The concern is that this could impact on the UK’s ability to compete for foreign talent on the global stage.The Home Office is alive to this and has been promising a