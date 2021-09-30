End of furlough: thousands of jobs hang in the balance

Furlough
The end of furlough: what does it mean for employment?
Unemployment warning for this autumn as furlough scheme winds up
With the furlough scheme drawing to a close today (30 September) there are fears that almost one million staff still on the scheme at the end of September could fall into unemployment. Business groups and unions have warned that thousands of employees could face redundancy with the withdrawal of the scheme, with the over-50s and those in the hardest-hit sectors thought to be most at risk of job losses. Since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) was introduced during the first national lockdown in 2020, it has helped employers retain 11.6 million workers while swathes of the economy were shut down. But the Office for National Statistics estimated that around one million jobs were still being protected by the scheme this month. The Liberal Democrats have called for a six-month extension to the CJRS for the 10 sectors that have suffered most during the pandemic. The party claims that 51% of people in air passenger transport, 46% in the travel agency sector, 35% in photography and 28% in arts and entertainment were still on furlough.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.