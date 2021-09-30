End of furlough: thousands of jobs hang in the balance

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Business groups and unions have warned that thousands of employees could face redundancy with the withdrawal of the scheme, with the over-50s and those in the hardest-hit sectors thought to be most at risk of job losses. Since the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) was introduced during the first national lockdown in 2020, it has helped employers retain 11.6 million workers while swathes of the economy were shut down. But the Office for National Statistics estimated that around one million jobs were still being protected by the scheme this month. The Liberal Democrats have called for a six-month extension to the CJRS for the 10 sectors that have suffered most during the pandemic. The party claims that 51% of people in air passenger transport, 46% in the travel agency sector, 35% in photography and 28% in arts and entertainment were still on furlough.Christine Jardine, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, said: “The withdrawal of furlough risks having a devastating impact on countless families already facing a winter of soaring energy bills. The government needs to rethink its approach or the country could face a Coronavirus Black Thursday. “Thousands of people relying on furlough are worrying about their livelihoods at a time when the impact of the pandemic is far from over. Supporting them and their families is both the right and responsible thing to do.”