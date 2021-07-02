Driver shortage leaves sour taste for Haribo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A shortage of lorry drivers has caused problems for confectionery giant Haribo as it struggles to deliver sweets to UK shops. The German company, which produces popular brands such as Tangfastics and Goldbears, said it was “experiencing challenges” in getting supplies to stores in the UK, and was “working with partners across the food and drink industry to address the problem”.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.