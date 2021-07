To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) confirmed that it had pulled the HR T Level from the list of qualifications that would launch in 2023 because it was unable to award a contract for its development in its latest procurement exercise. This meant that development work on the HR T Level had ceased this month. The ESFA said it was unable to commit to a date when work in the qualification might resume. T Levels are being rolled out as an alternative to A Levels, apprenticeships and other courses aimed at 16 to 19 year olds. They are equivalent to three A Levels, focus on vocational skills, and include a work placement lasting at least 45 days. The first T Levels launched in September 2020 in three subjects: design, surveying and planning for construction; digital production, design and development; and education and childcare. A further seven are set to be offered this autumn. The HR T Level was originally set to be introduced in September 2022, but was pushed back to 2023 alongside a legal T Level. Victoria Winkler, professional development director at the CIPD, said it shared the government’s disappointment that it was not able to award a contract for the qualification’s delivery. "We have been supportive of the development of the T Level and will continue to work with government to support technical education pathways. In the meantime, the HR apprenticeships at Levels 3 and 5 continue to be popular routes for practitioners entering the profess