CoronavirusIndustrial action / strikesLatest NewsNHSPay settlements

Doctors could strike over 1% pay rise

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher New health secretary Sajid Javid is yet to make a final decision on pay proposals for NHS workers
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
New health secretary Sajid Javid is yet to make a final decision on pay proposals for NHS workers
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The British Medical Association is consulting members on taking industrial action to improve the government’s proposed 1% pay rise. The doctors' union has said it will ask members to stop paid and unpaid overtime if the Department of Health and Social Care does not offer something closer to 4%. This would be the first strike involving senior consultants since the 1970s, barring a one-day strike on pensions in 2012. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which has called for a 12.5% pay rise, has already said it will consider a ballot over industrial action. In May, it was reported that nurses would receive activist training to campaign for more pay. The independent NHS pay review body submitted its final report recommending the 1% rise to government at the end of June, and new health secretary Sajid Javid is due to make a decision on the pay deal imminently. A 4% pay rise has been confirmed for nurses in Scotland, while Welsh health minister Baroness Eluned Morgan has hinted her government will go “beyond 1%” when it makes a final decision on pay. Industrial action by senior doctors and consultants would affect pay clinics and impact hospitals’ efforts to reduce pandemic-hit waiting lists, according to the BMA. The union said senior doctors are exhausted and feel undervalued because of the suggested pay rise. Yesterday tennis giant Andy Murray condemned the proposed 1% pay rise for NHS workers as “pathetic” in his press conference after winning a men’s singles match in front of hundreds of key workers who had been invited to Wimbledon. Earlier this week, the leaders
Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Clarks staff consider strike over ‘fire and rehire’...

Home Office surprise at deluge of settled status...

Driver shortage leaves sour taste for Haribo

Seven digital best practices for today’s HR (webinar)

Government scraps HR T Level

What employees need to know about pensions protections

Andy Murray condemns NHS 1% pay rise offer

CPD: Occupational health and ‘good’ work post-pandemic (webinar)

Sharp fall in furlough but older people could...

Top 10 HR questions June 2021: Settled status...

  • Search Jobs