Driving performance and capability through L&D (webinar)

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 2:00pm GMT

As organisations grapple with talent attraction in the wake of the pandemic, HR functions increasingly need to invest in the development of their teams.

Learning and Development (L&D) is not only seen as critical to ensure that employees have the emerging skills required to perform in their role efficiently, but it is also an effective retention strategy as many workers crave the opportunities to develop their career.

With 75% of learners reporting that strong workplace training programmes have a high impact on their likelihood to stay with an employer and 65% reporting improved productivity, the stats speak for themselves.

L&D teams are the bridge between the organisational strategy and employees’ professional development. Employers that support organisational change by enabling individuals to develop their skills and capabilities are more likely to reap the rewards.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with Emergn, looks at how L&D leaders can help drive performance and capability. Editor Rob Moss hosts a panel discussion that includes two case studies.

The first from AstraZeneca looks at how the pharmaceuticals company overhauled its performance management to create a new approach focusing on coaching-based dialogue that considers personal contribution, impact, and strengths-based development.

Our second case study looks at how custom-marketing business Vistaprint focused on establishing the right foundations for the future, closing a technological skills gap to drive performance and agility.

Register to find out:

What learners really want from workplace training, and how employers can help fulfil these wishes

How work-based learning can help people adapt and adopt the skills required to tackle emerging opportunities

Why leaders should avoid a one-size-fits-all approach, and consider each individual’s professional development goals

How moving from performance management to performance development can drive employee engagement.

This 60-minute webinar includes the opportunity for audience members to submit questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Steven Angelo-Eadie is head of learning services at Emergn. He’s been involved in IT for more than 30 years and began helping teams improve their agility while working with Microsoft. Since then he has educated thousands of people across the globe and led numerous Agile education programmes in complex and prestigious organizations. Steven has also developed courses and content alongside clients, which includes building coaching communities in the transformations he’s worked on. Deeply committed to helping people and businesses improve the way they work, he passes on his knowledge and enthusiasm to leave lasting capabilities and confidence.

Helen Basford is global capability lead for coaching at AstraZeneca. She works in the Global Talent and Development centre of excellence at AstraZeneca and is an advanced professional coach, coaching consultant and experienced facilitator with a background in organisational psychology and business leadership. Helen focuses on developing a coaching approach to leadership and designs the strategy and implementation of coaching practices across global organisations. With a proven track record for performance development across professional industries, Helen holds a degree in Organisational Psychology, and an ICF advanced diploma in professional coaching.

Staci Dubovik is a product director at Emergn with progressive leadership experience from consulting and in-house roles across various industries, including e-commerce, education, entertainment, finance, and healthcare. She is passionate about improving the way people work. She brings a global perspective as a leader, coach, educator, facilitator, mentor, and change agent to inspire teams to continuously deliver better products, services, and experiences. Before her role at Emergn, Staci worked as an agility coach at Vistaprint.

