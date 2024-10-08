Employers overlook millions due to hiring ageism

Age discriminationAgeCandidate experienceLatest NewsRecruitment & retention

Employers are failing to consider millions of people for new jobs due to ageism in the recruitment process, with 57 being the average age candidates are believed to be “too old” for the role.

Totaljobs, which carried out the research, highlighted that this represents 4.2 million people and could mean £138bn is lost in economic output in England and Wales alone as a result.

One in three (33%) of those over 50 fear they will struggle to find new roles because of age discrimination. This rises to 37% among women over 50 and almost half (48%) of black workers.

The study found the concern was real for 15% of over 50s, who said they had been rejected for a position due to their age.

One in four (25%) admitted that fears about age discrimination had discouraged them from looking for new jobs, increasing to 28% among women and 42% among black workers.

However, 33% were willing to remain at work beyond the state retirement age, representing 300,000 more full-time employees per year from 2030 to 2035 for those who would reach retirement age by 2035. This would create an extra £12bn in economic activity, according to Totaljobs.

Its latest report, The Age Advantage: Overcoming Age Bias to Hire Experienced Talent, highlights the importance of harnessing the economic potential of those over 50.

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at Totaljobs (part of Stepstone Group), said: “With the highest level of economically inactive people in over a decade, there’s a real chance for employers to tap into the wealth of knowledge and skills that older workers offer. However, our research shows unconscious biases are still preventing many businesses from fully accessing this vital talent pool.”

The ageing population means that the workforce is naturally evolving, and she believes organisations that value the experience and diversity older workers can offer will be better placed to support younger workers in their careers and address talent shortages.

Matalon added: “While it’s promising that many employers are already recognising the value of over 50s, accelerating efforts to build more inclusive recruitment practices will unlock even more growth opportunities for business and people.”

The research also found that 59% of HR decision-makers make age-related assumptions about applicants, while 42% have felt under pressure to recruit younger staff. Additionally, nearly half (47%) think a person’s age affects whether they are a ‘cultural fit’ for the business.

Among those 50-plus who had moved jobs in the past three years or who are currently seeking a new role, 20% have been asked inappropriate age-related questions, with a similar percentage (22%) facing unsuitable questions about their health and physical capabilities. More than one in four (26%) were presumed to grapple with new technologies, and nearly one in three (31%) believed workplace culture favoured younger candidates.

These challenges led to more than one in five (22%) choosing to omit their age from their CV, with half (49%) doing so to prevent being stereotyped.

Matalon said: “Businesses have the tools to tackle these biases and create more inclusive hiring processes. Whether it’s using AI to identify biased language in job ads, forming age-diverse hiring panels, or shifting from ‘cultural fit’ to ‘cultural add’ when assessing candidates, there are many positive and proactive steps businesses can implement to tackle this issue. The organisations that act now will not only gain access to a broader, more experienced talent pool but also retain essential skills and experience from their existing workforce, fostering greater workplace diversity.”

