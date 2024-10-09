Older workers and AI could be missed opportunity

Employers are missing a vital opportunity by not exploiting the combination of older workers’ experience and AI tools, research has suggested.

Generation, a global non-profit organisation, found that 90% of hiring managers in the US are likely to consider candidates under the age of 35 for AI-related roles, compared to only 32% for those over the age of 60.

In Europe this was less defined, but still 86% would be more likely to consider younger candidates for these roles.

In the survey, Generation found that only 15% of workers over the age of 45 report using generative AI tools at work.

The majority of those who do use AI tools are self-taught “power users,” using them multiple times a week if not daily to perform a range of activities. They said this led to positive impacts on their work, with more than half reporting improvements in their work quality, productivity and decision-making.

Almost six in 10 (58%) of European workers who used AI tools said they had increased job satisfaction (compared to 35% of US workers).

The low level of take-up among this group means companies could be missing out on the power of AI, however.

Older workers may not need to rely on AI as heavily to backfill experience gaps, for example, but their experience and judgement means they can write better prompts and interpret results more effectively.

Nearly half of US hiring managers (47%) and 29% of European employers have begun providing AI tools to their workforce, with many more planning to roll them out in the next 12 months, the report found.

Over 90% now offer some form of training support for workers using AI. However, only around half offer formal training, with others making self-service training or other resources available.

Many workers over the age of 45 expressed an interest in learning to use AI tools if they weren’t using them currently – 24% in the US and 36% in Europe. However, around a quarter were unsure, suggesting businesses need to focus more effort on engaging this audience with AI.

Dr Mona Mourshed, founding global CEO of Generation, said: “While AI has the potential to dramatically alter job tasks and roles, it will be most transformative when its power is merged with human expertise.

“This data underscores the importance of continuing to combat ageism, and also points to an opportunity for us to take a more nuanced view in the AI-infused workplace of how to leverage the unique assets that workers of different ages and experience levels bring to the table.”

Anika Heavener, vice president, innovation and investments at The SCAN Foundation, added that – while transformative – AI implementation has the potential to exacerbate ageism in the workplace.

“Older workers offer unique skills and experience, and employers need to provide them with the training and support they need to reap the benefits of AI and successfully integrate the technology into their day-to-day jobs,” she said.

The report, Age-Proofing AI: Enabling an intergenerational workforce to benefit from AI, was created with grant support from Google.org and The SCAN Foundation, which supports age-inclusive employment.

