Employers should have race and gender targets, say young staff

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
Nearly three in five (57%) of young employees believe it is important for employers to have set race and gender targets, a new study has revealed.

A report from Purpose Union, Root Cause and the Brand & Reputation Collective, which polled more than 1,600 Millennials and Gen Z aged 16 to 43 years, found they were largely supportive of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, with around half (51%) saying companies should actively promote DEI.

The Purpose Pulse, which surveyed people in the UK and US, further found that more than three in five (62%) of respondents think DEI initiatives are important in building trust, while four in five (81%) also thought trust could be developed among the workforce through employee wellbeing support.

When asked why organisations should prioritise DEI, the top answer cited by 27% of those polled was because it is the right thing to do. This is compared with just 8% who say it is important because of the financial benefits it brings.

The research also highlighted that these generations consider business ethics when deciding who to work for, with most saying they would recommend a company that supports their views on social and environmental issues as a place to work to people close to them (59%) and promote them to friends and family (66%).

Daniela Flores, founding partner, Purpose Union said: “Gen Z and millennials are the current and future leaders who will shape our society, and decision-making from purchasing to employment is driven by their values. While we are seeing rollbacks from some businesses in the UK and US, particularly around DEI, in the long-term these actions will only alienate these audiences they are looking to engage.”

A rising number of Gen Z and millennials also believe employers should do more on social issues, 53% this year compared with 39% in 2021, identifying the biggest challenges as financial and emotional wellbeing. In particular, these generations were most worried about the cost-of-living crisis (84%), followed by mental and emotional health (72%).

Phil Riggins, founder of the Brand & Reputation Collective, said: “This year’s Purpose Pulse underscores the powerful shift in expectations from younger generations, who are demanding that businesses step up on social and environmental issues. If business leaders want to earn the trust of the next generation of consumers and employees, they need to realise Gen Z and Millennials see purpose as ‘doing the right thing’ not just about corporate advantage. Businesses that recognise this will be better positioned to drive both social impact and long-term success.”

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

