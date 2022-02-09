Broadening skillsets best way to tackle labour shortage

- Multi-skilling to enable employees to do tasks from different jobs (up 85%)
- Finding new sources of talent (up 36%)
- Changing skills required to get work done (up 27%)
- Changing employee preferences (up 26%).
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.An increasing number of UK employers believe that building a multi-skilled workforce is the best way to address ongoing labour market challenges. According to the Willis Towers Watson’s Reimagining Work and Rewards survey, respondents indicated that the following “rising priorities” will become more important over the next three years, compared with the past three years:
