Broadening skillsets best way to tackle labour shortage

Multi-skilling to enable employees to do tasks from different jobs (up 85%)

Finding new sources of talent (up 36%)

Changing skills required to get work done (up 27%)

Changing employee preferences (up 26%).

According to the Willis Towers Watson’s Reimagining Work and Rewards survey, respondents indicated that the following “rising priorities” will become more important over the next three years, compared with the past three years:According to the survey, 58% of UK employers expect to have problems attracting staff this year. That compares with 39% that had difficulty in the first half of 2021 and is more than three times the 17% of respondent who said the same in 2020. Similarly, three out of five respondents (60%) anticipate having difficulty keeping workers this year, up from 21% in the first half of last year and just 11% in 2020. Employers reported difficulties attracting and retaining employees across the workforce, but digital talent (69%) and sales roles (36%) are proving the most challenging in the UK. Nearly half (47%) said this affects all salaried employees.“Companies in virtually every industry are now under significant pressure to adapt to a new business environment and sweeping workforce changes,” said Hazel Ree