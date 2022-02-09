Latest NewsEquality & diversityLearning & developmentSkills shortagesSales training

Broadening skillsets best way to tackle labour shortage

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss NotionPic / Shutterstock
NotionPic / Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

An increasing number of UK employers believe that building a multi-skilled workforce is the best way to address ongoing labour market challenges. According to the Willis Towers Watson’s Reimagining Work and Rewards survey, respondents indicated that the following “rising priorities” will become more important over the next three years, compared with the past three years:
  • Multi-skilling to enable employees to do tasks from different jobs (up 85%)
  • Finding new sources of talent (up 36%)
  • Changing skills required to get work done (up 27%)
  • Changing employee preferences (up 26%).
According to the survey, 58% of UK employers expect to have problems attracting staff this year. That compares with 39% that had difficulty in the first half of 2021 and is more than three times the 17% of respondent who said the same in 2020. Similarly, three out of five respondents (60%) anticipate having difficulty keeping workers this year, up from 21% in the first half of last year and just 11% in 2020. Employers reported difficulties attracting and retaining employees across the workforce, but digital talent (69%) and sales roles (36%) are proving the most challenging in the UK. Nearly half (47%) said this affects all salaried employees.

Improving skills

Degree apprenticeships: The key to skills and social mobility?

Skills bodies offer lukewarm reception to ministers’ levelling up proposals

Training and development policy

“Companies in virtually every industry are now under significant pressure to adapt to a new business environment and sweeping workforce changes,” said Hazel Ree
Avatar

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Ideas to tackle transport career barriers sought

Degree apprenticeships: The key to skills and social...

Skills bodies offer lukewarm reception to ministers’ levelling...

Amazon to offer 1,500 new apprenticeships

Resourcing revolution: How to hire in a candidate-led...

Ford of Britain: Taking employees on an electrifying...

What’s driving the upward pressure on pay?

Starting pay rockets but fall in staff supply...

Seasonal workers left without running water and unfairly...

Vaccine requirement in NHS will worsen staffing crisis