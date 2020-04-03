Home Office warns of delay in EU settlement scheme decisions

Image: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

EU citizens applying to remain in the UK following Brexit have been warned their application may take longer to be processed.

Due to the pressures imposed by the coronavirus outbreak, the Home Office warned that new applications under the EU Settlement Scheme will take “longer than usual” to be decided.

Around 600,000 EU, EEA and Swiss nationals are yet to apply under the scheme before the 30 June 2021 deadline. About three million people have been granted authority to remain in the UK.

“While applications continue to be processed, during this challenging time they will take longer than usual. A range of support continues to be available online, by email and telephone for those who have questions or need help applying,” the Home Office said in a blog post.

“The Home Office is keeping this situation under constant review and will endeavour to reinstate support services and application routes to their original capacity in line with public health guidance.”

Some support services and application routes had changed temporarily. Its ‘settlement resolution centre’ will continue to respond to email enquiries and call applicants back where required, but due to many of its staff working from home, they are no longer able to answer incoming telephone calls.

“However, individuals can continue to apply using any laptop or mobile device and they can still use the “EU Exit ID Document check app” to complete the identity stage of their application,” advised the Home Office.

ID document scanner locations and the postal route for submitting identity evidence have been suspended, but documents that had already been posted will be processed and returned as quickly as possible.

“The government has made clear that where a person eligible for leave under the EU Settlement Scheme has reasonable grounds for missing the application deadline, they will be given a further opportunity to apply,” the Home Office added.

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs