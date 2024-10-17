Young workers to be engaged and optimistic in 2025, report finds

Young UK workers are likely to be engaged and optimistic next year, a new report into employee experience trends for 2025 has revealed.

Research by Qualtrics found employees under 25 years old feel positive about their careers and the success of their organisation.

Its 2025 Employee Experience Trends report suggests that next year will also see the best employers making work less chaotic. With the pace of change making employees feel under pressure, they need support to keep them engaged and maintain their wellbeing.

Around two in five (39%) of workers polled believed they were under pressure to be more productive, mostly attributing this to keeping up with the pace of change (40%) or strategic changes to the business (39%). Around a third (34%) blamed this on external economic pressures, while nearly a quarter (23%) thought it was because of the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr Benjamin Granger, chief workplace psychologist at Qualtrics, said: “Over and over, employees have said they need their organisations to help them get work done as they try to balance their existing workload while also adapting to rapid workplace changes. The psychological contract between employees and employers has changed, and organisations need to catch up to what employees expect of the modern workplace.”

The study further highlighted that employee experiences are being ruined by entry and exit interviews, with respondents rating the application and interview process as the worst part of their experience, risking employers’ reputations.

Another trend noted for 2025 was organisations prioritising short-term gains and losing employee trust as a result. While two in three respondents (66%) expressed confidence in senior leaders’ competence and integrity, only half (52%) believed they would prioritise the wellbeing of the workforce above short-term gains.

Granger added: “Trust is the glue that holds people within organisations together, but it is often harder to earn and maintain during times of disruption and uncertainty. Most leaders are comfortable tracking operational metrics, but the ones who earn employee trust go further to monitor how employees feel, and double down on trust-building behaviour and communication during challenging times.”

Completing the list of top five UK trends for next year was people outpacing organisations on AI. More than half of those surveyed say their employer doesn’t provide AI enablement and training (56%), while 54% say their company has no clear AI guidelines, ethics or principles, or are unaware if they exist (54%).

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter (24%) of these workers are actively using AI tools they found themselves, with around two in five (39%) using AI daily or weekly.

Granger added: “There’s a growing desire and readiness among workers to leverage AI, even if it isn’t explicitly supported by the company. This introduces significant risks to employees, customers, and organisations alike. Many workers are already looking for opportunities to use AI to augment their work and it is far better for organisational leaders to lean in and provide approved tools and clear guidance to gain the benefits of these technologies without putting the company or customers at risk.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Talent management opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more talent management jobs