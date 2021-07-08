Extension of drivers’ hours faces backlash

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A decision by transport secretary Grant Shapps to temporarily extend lorry drivers’ working hours has been met by criticism from drivers’ unions and industry bodies. From Monday (12 July), HGV drivers will be able to increase their daily driving limits from nine to 10 hours, or make changes to their weekly rest patterns, in a bid to combat a shortage of drivers. However, the Road Haulage Association called the move a “sticking plaster” that would not “make any material difference” to the shortfall of drivers, which it estimates to be around 60,000.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.