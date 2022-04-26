Economics, government & businessLatest NewsHolidays and holiday payBank holidays

Government urged to make extra bank holiday permanent

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Campaigners say an extra bank holiday will provide an economic boost
cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com
Campaigners say an extra bank holiday will provide an economic boost
cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Business leaders have urged ministers to make this year’s extra bank holiday marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee permanent, arguing that it will provide an economic boost and act as a ‘thank holiday’ for workers.

Groups including the Confederation of British Industry, UK Hospitality and the TUC have joined business leaders including  ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall  and Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden in a call for the government to consider the wider benefits of an extra bank holiday from 2023.

In a letter to the prime minister and chancellor, the group said the government had overestimated the economic costs of an additional bank holiday and had not given enough consideration of the potential social and health benefits.

It has been reported that chancellor Rishi Sunak intends to review the proposal, with the Telegraph suggesting he was “supportive” of making an extra bank holiday a permanent fixture.

Research by PwC suggested that the governent has overestimated the cost of a new bank holiday by 64%. It suggested that sectors such as hospitality and retail would benefit from an uplift in demand, and that scheduling an extra bank holiday on a Friday would minimise any costs because of how many people’s typical working hours are arranged.

Bank holidays

How to manage bank holidays

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

Deloitte extends flexible working to public holidays

However, City analysts have warned next month’s platinum jubilee celebrations could trigger a drop in quarterly economic output as the rising cost of living forces consumers to curb their spending.

Extra bank holidays in previous jubilee years have led to sharp reductions in monthly GDP, as the costs from businesses closing for the day were not outweighed by the benefits from higher consumer spending.

Groups including the TUC have long called for more bank holidays for UK employees. There are currently eight permanent bank holidays in England and Wales, whereas Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland has 10. Many European nations including France and Germany have 11.

The letter’s signatories said that making the holiday permanent would “provide a moment every year for individuals and communities to come together, to thank those who have contributed in ways big and small to making our country a better place to live”.

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Bank holidays: six things employers need to know

Top 10 HR questions February 2022: positive Covid...

Top 10 HR questions January 2022: that extra...

Deloitte extends flexible working to public holidays

Top 10 HR questions December 2021: NHS Covid...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Public opinion backs reduced working hours in Scotland

TUC: England and Wales should get four more...

Euro 2020 bank holiday not ruled out as...

Wetherspoon faces beer mat campaign reprise