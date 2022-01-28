Movers and shakersCareers in HRLatest NewsLeadershipThe HR profession

Movers and shakers: top HR appointments for Accenture and GSK

by Personnel Today
Lisa Rose, Accenture
Lisa Rose, Accenture

We round up some of the latest appointments in HR.

New HR lead for Accenture

Based in the company's Manchester offices, Lisa Rose will be responsible for Accenture’s talent management and recruitment services, overseeing the organisation’s workforce strategy and operations. Her past roles during her 27 years at the company include spells as HR lead for financial services in Europe and Latin America and global HR lead for security. Rose also set up Accenture’s analyst consulting group to develop early career consultants. Accenture's previous HR lead for UK and Ireland was Candida Mottershead, who has now become the company's HR lead for technology in Europe. Commenting on the appointment, Accenture’s UKI market unit lead, Simon Eaves, said: “Lisa oversaw three years of extraordinary growth of talent in Ireland, and we’re thrilled to have her leadership across the UK and Ireland. She brings an incredible set of skills as we embark on ambitious growth and redefine how we work during a time of huge change. By expanding across the regions, including training more apprentices, we are building a workforce that brings the best of technology and human ingenuity to our clients and communities.” Rose said her move came at an exciting time because her colleagues were currently embracing “new ways of working to connect together”, and the company was recruiting and developing more technology skills. In November, Accenture announced plans to create 3,000 new jobs in the UK over the next three years, with half of the roles based outside of London, expanding into Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh and Glasgow.
[caption id="attachment_284736" align="alignleft" width="150"] Mairead Nayager[/caption]

GSK chooses new chief HR officer

Pharmaceutical giant GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) has appointed Mairéad Nayager as chief human resources officer. She takes up her new post in March. GSK’s consumer health business, which will be listed as a new entity later this year and has a
