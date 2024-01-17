Chief people officer among fastest-growing roles

The fastest growing job role in the UK is sustainability manager, according to new data from LinkedIn.

The professional networking site found that almost half (48%) of the fastest-growing job titles in the UK did not exist 20 years ago.

Emerging roles included jobs in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the environment as companies get to grips with how these trends will impact the economy, it said.

Among the fastest growing roles was chief people officer – 13th in LinkedIn’s list. Payroll executives are also in demand, ranked at 20th fastest-growing role.

In 2023, there was one job opening for approximately every four applicants, up from one for every two the previous year, it found.

Despite a cooling labour market in terms of jobs available, three-quarters of UK professionals plan to move jobs this year, and 49% of hiring managers expect employee attrition to rise.

The cost-of-living crisis is driving attrition to a certain extent, with 41% of professionals seeking a higher salary to cope with rising costs. Almost a fifth wanted to move to a role where they could grow their career.

Securing a job has become more frustrating for many, however. Fifty-eight per cent of UK professionals say finding a job has become more difficult, and 33% struggle to know how to match their skills to the jobs they want.

Luke Mckend, senior director for LinkedIn Talent Solutions in the UK, said business leaders would be leaning on HR teams to manage a shifting labour market, which is why it was unsurprising to see the role of chief people officer listed amongst the fastest growing job roles.

“HR and people teams will be responsible for introducing learning and development programmes, updating hiring strategies, and implementing upskilling initiatives to equip existing and future talent with the skills businesses need to grow.

“With many professionals on the hunt for their next opportunity, the HR function will be key in supporting business leaders in their approach to attracting and retaining top talent,” he said.

