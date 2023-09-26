Few dyslexic thinkers feel employer knows their strengths

Only one in five dyslexic thinkers feel their employer knows their strengths, according to research that indicates organisations do not understand the benefits dyslexic thinking can bring.

A study commissioned by LinkedIn and charity Made By Dyslexia found that less than half (46%) of non-dyslexics recognise the benefits of dyslexic thinking, compared with 88% of dyslexics who see it as an advantage.

Only 28% of professionals have asked a dyslexic colleague about how their dyslexia impacts them at work.

A lack of understanding about what dyslexia is was the main reason dyslexic thinkers have felt hesitant to share what it means for them.

Hollie St Clair-Gunn, LPM engagement lead at Tesco Bank, said she found it difficult to have conversations about her dyslexia at work because she expected people to assume that “dyslexia meant incapable”.

“I’ve always worked in creative roles alongside other dyslexics, and seeing them thrive and myself grow allowed me to have the light bulb moment that my dyslexia helps me stand out for the good. I think differently, I can see the full picture with ease and creative thinking is a natural skill,” she said.

Made By Dyslexia CEO Kate Griggs said: “Research has been telling us that workplaces will depend on dyslexic thinking skills. As our DyslexAI campaign with Richard Branson and Virgin showed, dyslexic thinking is a perfect co-pilot with AI.

“[AI] can’t replace soft skills or power skills that every organisation needs, like innovation, lateral thinking, complex problem solving and interpersonal skills. And these are dyslexic thinking skills.”

Sixty-three per cent of dyslexic thinkers said using AI-powered tools at work complemented their strengths, and 66% agreed that AI could help further their careers.

The survey of 2,052 non-dyslexic and 309 dyslexic workers followed research last month that found only 4% of dyslexic thinkers felt hiring processes identified their skills.

Employers could be missing out on a “gold mine” of untapped potential by inflexible hiring processes, said Luke Mckend, senior director at LinkedIn Talent Solutions UK.

“By removing the barriers dyslexic professionals face in the workplace, and re-evaluating the way they hire, companies can create a working environment in which dyslexic thinking is celebrated and valued. Not only will this build a more inclusive company culture, but it will help businesses tap into a talent pool brimming with some of the most in-demand skills – including leadership and communication”, he said.

LinkedIn has added dyslexic thinking as a skill individuals can add to their profiles.

LinkedIn Learning will be launching a free “Empowering dyslexic thinking at work” course in partnership with Made By Dyslexia.

