SectorsFinancial servicesUnconscious biasEthnicityEquality & diversity

Finance regulator proposes diversity benchmarks for City boards

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch City of London
Photo: Laurence Berger/Shutterstock
City of London
Photo: Laurence Berger/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed benchmarks should be set to encourage the appointment of more women and people from ethnic minorities to the leadership of the UK’s largest firms. It said that at least 40% of board members should be women. At least one of the senior board positions (chair, chief executive officer, chief financial officer or senior independent director) should be a woman, the FCA proposed, and at least one member of the board ought to be from a non-white ethnic minority background. [pullquote]Companies are increasingly focusing on [diversity] due to ESG investing, as well as wider social and public policy concerns” –  Clare Cole, director of market oversight at the FCA[/pullquote] The proposals are being consulted on until the autumn and are part of a drive to improve governance, ensure City firms become more transparent, avoid the dangers of groupthink, and to embed more fairness in recruitment. According to the FCA the proposals were made in the context of initiatives to “promote greater diversity on listed company boards, increasing scrutiny of companies by investors looking at environmental, social and governance factors, and a desire for better data to inform decisions”. Academic studies suggested that greater diversity on boards had positive effects on corporate governance and corporate performance, the FCA said. The UK’s top 350 listed companies have generally met a target of 33% women on their boards, but have not yet achieved a target that each FTSE 100 board should have at least one director of colour by 2021.
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Organisations may have to produce disability workforce reports

MPs consider how to tackle menopause discrimination

Up to claimants to provide discrimination evidence, Supreme...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Government proposes measures to cut disability employment gap

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent...

Boardroom diversity: Working class men losing out to...

Six steps to embedding a diversity and inclusion...

Finance must take on ‘tougher challenges’ to boost...

Diversity and inclusion – replacing rhetoric with action...