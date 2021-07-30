Shortfall in ‘last mile’ delivery drivers as pre-Covid jobs return

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Despite increasing demand, the number of people taking temporary delivery driver jobs has fallen by a quarter as workers return to jobs they held before Covid struck. New data from temporary work website Indeed Flex shows that demand for drivers has risen by 16% over the past two months as the delivery sector deals with “pingdemic” staff shortages and some drivers have chosen to resume work in different sectors now reopening such as hospitality, retail and the arts. According to Indeed Flex the number of temporary drivers available for work in June was 29% down on the March level. Over the same period the number of deliver shifts needing to be filled rose by 16%.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper