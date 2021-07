Shortfall in ‘last mile’ delivery drivers as pre-Covid jobs return

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

New data from temporary work website Indeed Flex shows that demand for drivers has risen by 16% over the past two months as the delivery sector deals with “pingdemic” staff shortages and some drivers have chosen to resume work in different sectors now reopening such as hospitality, retail and the arts. According to Indeed Flex the number of temporary drivers available for work in June was 29% down on the March level. Over the same period the number of deliver shifts needing to be filled rose by 16%.Earlier this week news emerged that t here was a shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers , according to the Road Haulage Association, caused by an exodus of European drivers after Brexit and by drivers having to isolate at home. Indeed Flex's figures apply to “last mile” delivery drivers – demand for whom remains high, with the UK public still purchasing a quarter of their retail needs online, up from a fifth before the pandemic. The data collected by the website indicates that Edinburgh is the city where demand for drivers is highest. Driver numbers in the Scottish capital fell by 54% between March and June while the total of available shifts posted by employers increased by 131%. In Lon