CoronavirusLatest NewsSkills shortagesTemporary employment

Shortfall in ‘last mile’ delivery drivers as pre-Covid jobs return

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Photo: ESB Professional/Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Despite increasing demand, the number of people taking temporary delivery driver jobs has fallen by a quarter as workers return to jobs they held before Covid struck. New data from temporary work website Indeed Flex shows that demand for drivers has risen by 16% over the past two months as the delivery sector deals with “pingdemic” staff shortages and some drivers have chosen to resume work in different sectors now reopening such as hospitality, retail and the arts. According to Indeed Flex the number of temporary drivers available for work in June was 29% down on the March level. Over the same period the number of deliver shifts needing to be filled rose by 16%. Earlier this week news emerged that there was a shortage of 100,000 HGV drivers, according to the Road Haulage Association, caused by an exodus of European drivers after Brexit and by drivers having to isolate at home. Indeed Flex's figures apply to “last mile” delivery drivers – demand for whom remains high, with the UK public still purchasing a quarter of their retail needs online, up from a fifth before the pandemic. The data collected by the website indicates that Edinburgh is the city where demand for drivers is highest. Driver numbers in the Scottish capital fell by 54% between March and June while the total of available shifts posted by employers increased  by 131%. In Lon
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Vacancies at 24-year high, but candidate supply limited

Hospitality wages up 14% to lure temps

UK recovery under threat from lack of candidates

REC calls for umbrella company abuse hotline

Temp worker wins holiday pay accrued on furlough

Thousands of mini umbrella companies abusing tax system

Pick for Britain campaign fails to bear fruit

Recruitment rebounds as lockdown loosens

IR35: An opportunity to rethink how skills are...

Royal Mail keeps on 10,000 temporary workers