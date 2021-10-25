Five Budget 2021 predictions for HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Speculation about what the Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce in his Budget is rife, with reports suggesting that he will reveal a pay increase for the lowest paid and public sector workers. It's been a volatile 12 months for the economy, which has culminated in a record high number of job vacancies and employers pushing up starting salaries and offering signing-on bonuses in order to lure candidates with the skills they are short of. Zeeshan Syed, an economist at the University of Salford Business School, said this is an important budget for Sunak, as it is his first major announcement about the government's vision of a post-Brexit Britain. “Jobs at a record high, national debt levels declining, housing prices soaring, and a public ever more confident is the picture of post-covid UK. However, the last time we had such a picture of the economy we were close to the 2008 downturn," said Syed. We round up five things HR could expect to see in Wednesday’s announcement.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.