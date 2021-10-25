National living wageSTEMEconomics, government & businessLatest NewsPublic sector

Five Budget 2021 predictions for HR

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber What might Chancellor Rishi Sunak announce in this week's Budget?
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Speculation about what the Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce in his Budget is rife, with reports suggesting that he will reveal a pay increase for the lowest paid and public sector workers. It's been a volatile 12 months for the economy, which has culminated in a record high number of job vacancies and employers pushing up starting salaries and offering signing-on bonuses in order to lure candidates with the skills they are short of. Zeeshan Syed, an economist at the University of Salford Business School, said this is an important budget for Sunak, as it is his first major announcement about the government's vision of a post-Brexit Britain. “Jobs at a record high, national debt levels declining, housing prices soaring, and a public ever more confident is the picture of post-covid UK. However, the last time we had such a picture of the economy we were close to the 2008 downturn," said Syed. We round up five things HR could expect to see in Wednesday’s announcement.

1. National minimum wage increase

With the government having set an ambitious target for the national living wage to reach two-thirds of minimum earnings by 2021 for workers aged 21 and over, Sunak is expected to announce an increase to the minimum wage rates that will apply from April 2022. The NLW, which applies to workers aged 23 and over, is earmarked for a 6.6% an hour increase to £9.50 from April, from the current rate of £8.91 an hour. Earlier this year, the Low Pay Commission published its indicative NLW path forecasts, which recommended that the NLW should be set between £9.35 and £9.49. From 2024 there will be one NLW rate for all workers aged 21 and over. At the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester earlier this month, Boris Johnson vowed to create a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy”, which many commentators believed was a hint at a potential minimum wage rise.

2. End to the public sector pay freeze

Sunak has suggested that he will lift
Avatar

