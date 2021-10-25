Working from homeLatest NewsHR practiceHR strategyLearning & development

Three in five HR professionals strengthened skills in pandemic

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber 11% of HR professionals had to learn entirely new skills
11% of HR professionals had to learn entirely new skills
Three in five HR practitioners have upskilled or reskilled as a result of their organisation’s response to the pandemic, a report has found. Half of the 1,502 professionals who took part in the CIPD and Workday annual people profession survey say they had to upskill, while a further 11% have had to learn entirely new HR skills in a different area of work in order to effectively respond to changes borne out of the crisis. These findings are in sharp contrast to what HR professionals said last year, when 83% of survey respondents across the UK and Ireland said they felt they had the right skills to deal with any challenges. “2020 was an exceptional year for our profession,” said CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese. “The difficult external circumstances put great demand on all of us, and people professionals have been at the forefront of the organisational response, supporting people, implementing rapid changes, and adapting and learning. “It’s great to see so many colleagues recognising the need to strengthen their skills and ensure they have the right expertise to guide and make an impact in their organisations in an ever-changing world of work.”

Leadership and management skills essential to 'levelling up'
