HR professionals lack confidence of future skills needs, says LinkedIn

Almost half of HR professionals feel their company does not have a clear view of its skills requirements for 2025 and beyond, according to LinkedIn.

The professional networking platform found that 45% of UK HR professionals are not sure what their company needs to fill emerging roles, as it revealed the jobs most likely to be highly sought-after in 2025.

AI engineers, AI researchers, and environmental officers are among the top 20 fastest growing jobs in the UK, according to its annual ‘Jobs on the Rise’ report.

The report calculates the fastest-growing roles by examining millions of jobs started by LinkedIn members between 2022 and the end of 2024 and looking at the growth rate for each job title.

Other roles showing consistent growth in this year’s report include data governance managers, energy managers and pilots.

LinkedIn estimates that almost 55% of its Jobs on the Rise this year did not exist 25 years ago.

The list reveals that AI and green skills are becoming more critical, although 20% of workers worry that they lack the skills for the future.

Global demand for green talent grew twice as quickly as the number of candidates available in 2023 and 2024, it said.

LinkedIn research also showed that technical skills and sustainability skills are the hardest to source, with this being the case for 43% and 19% of organisations respectively.

Despite repeated calls for workers to return to offices, the UK saw one of the highest shares in remote job applications, according to LinkedIn (18%), and postings for hybrid jobs (40%).

Janine Chamberlin, head of LinkedIn UK, said: “New AI and sustainability roles are redefining work, but the competition for these roles and the need for upskilling are adding pressure.

“Yet, amidst these challenges, there is hope – over a third of job seekers are optimistic that the job market will improve in 2025. Resilience, adaptability, and continuous learning will be key to navigating this rapidly changing landscape.

“And for businesses looking to make the most of the opportunities presented by new and emerging technologies, it’s clear that investing in upskilling initiatives, and AI tools to help their HR teams, will be vital,” she added.

