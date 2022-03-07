Right to work checks warning for restaurants

Home Office figures. Out of the 54 in which the business was named, 33 were issued to restaurants and takeaways, with the average value of fine issued to the sector totalling £22,121.Restaurants and takeaways account for more than half of the penalties issued to businesses for employing workers without the right to work in the UK. According to immigration specialists at City law firm Bates Wells business owners that employ EU nationals risk being caught out if they have not undertaken right to work checks for EU nationals employed since 1 January 2021. The firm said it believed many employers were not be aware of the obligation to carry out these checks and risked being liable for fines in the tens of thousands of pounds as a result. It added that the UK was likely to see the number of illegal working penalties to rise as a consequence of Brexit. Between April and June 2021, 86 penalties totalling £1.3m were issued to UK businesses, according to