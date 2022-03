Right to work checks warning for restaurants

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

According to immigration specialists at City law firm Bates Wells business owners that employ EU nationals risk being caught out if they have not undertaken right to work checks for EU nationals employed since 1 January 2021. The firm said it believed many employers were not be aware of the obligation to carry out these checks and risked being liable for fines in the tens of thousands of pounds as a result. It added that the UK was likely to see the number of illegal working penalties to rise as a consequence of Brexit. Between April and June 2021, 86 penalties totalling £1.3m were issued to UK businesses, according to Home Office figures . Out of the 54 in which the business was named, 33 were issued to restaurants and takeaways, with the average value of fine issued to the sector totalling £22,121.Chetal Patel, partner at Bates Wells, said: “Restaurant owners who have been employing Spanish, Italian or other EU workers for decades may not be aware that the right to work regime has changed for new hires. “Given the ch