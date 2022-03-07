Right to workSectorsLatest NewsHospitalityMigrant workers

Right to work checks warning for restaurants

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Restaurants and takeaways account for more than half of the penalties issued to businesses for employing workers without the right to work in the UK. According to immigration specialists at City law firm Bates Wells business owners that employ EU nationals risk being caught out if they have not undertaken right to work checks for EU nationals employed since 1 January 2021. The firm said it believed many employers were not be aware of the obligation to carry out these checks and risked being liable for fines in the tens of thousands of pounds as a result. It added that the UK was likely to see the number of illegal working penalties to rise as a consequence of Brexit. Between April and June 2021, 86 penalties totalling £1.3m were issued to UK businesses, according to Home Office figures. Out of the 54 in which the business was named, 33 were issued to restaurants and takeaways, with the average value of fine issued to the sector totalling £22,121.

Right-to-work checks

Employers given more time to prepare for digital right-to-work checks

Permanent digital system for right to work checks from April

Immigration rules and right to work

Staff will need training for digital right-to-work checks

Chetal Patel, partner at Bates Wells, said: “Restaurant owners who have been employing Spanish, Italian or other EU workers for decades may not be aware that the right to work regime has changed for new hires. “Given the ch
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Flawed English tests: migrants still having to fight...

Ukrainians in UK to have visas extended

Waning interest in roles once held by EU...

What the Home Office digital revolution means for...

Employers given more time to prepare for digital...

Investor visa route for wealthy individuals scrapped in...

EU Settlement Scheme application backlog adds to skills...

Staff will need training for digital right-to-work checks

Permanent digital system for right to work checks...

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...