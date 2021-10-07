Gender pay gap widens and 10% of employers fail to report

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A total of 9,626 employers submitted their 2020-21 gender pay gap by the 5 October deadline, a 6.6% drop on the number to report on time in 2018-19, the last comparable year available. Enforcement of gender pay gap reporting was suspended in 2019-20 because of the pandemic resulting in 35.8% fewer employers submitting their data compared to the previous year. Compared with the total number who submitted GPG data in 2018-19, this year’s total submissions – including those employers who have submitted late – stands at 9,715, 10.4% fewer than the total figure of 10,841 for 2018-19. Charles Cotton, senior policy adviser for reward and recognition at the CIPD, said: “It’s disappointing that the number of organisations reporting their gender pay gap has fallen. We encourage those who haven’t yet reported to do so as soon as possible, otherwise they risk enforcement action and possible damage to their reputation. “Evidence suggests that economically, women have been adversely and disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and now is not a time to be taking the foot off the pedal when it comes to equality in the workplace.”The CIPD is among those calling for accompanying narratives and action plans to be mandatory alongside the reporting of gender pay gap figures. “It’s more important than ever that employers don’t just report figures,” added Cotton. “Instead, they need to fully engage and understand the reason for any gap and be transparent about how they plan to tackle it and improve gender equality in the workplace.” As re