Gender pay gapCIPDLatest News

Gender pay gap widens and 10% of employers fail to report

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Mauritius Images / Alamy
Mauritius Images / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Analysis of employers’ submissions to the gender pay gap reporting service show that one in 10 employers have not complied with the regulations this year. For those that have, the median figure for the hourly pay gap rose from 9.5% to 10.4%, meaning women earn 90p for every pound earned by a man. A total of 9,626 employers submitted their 2020-21 gender pay gap by the 5 October deadline, a 6.6% drop on the number to report on time in 2018-19, the last comparable year available. Enforcement of gender pay gap reporting was suspended in 2019-20 because of the pandemic resulting in 35.8% fewer employers submitting their data compared to the previous year. Compared with the total number who submitted GPG data in 2018-19, this year’s total submissions – including those employers who have submitted late – stands at 9,715, 10.4% fewer than the total figure of 10,841 for 2018-19. Charles Cotton, senior policy adviser for reward and recognition at the CIPD, said: “It’s disappointing that the number of organisations reporting their gender pay gap has fallen. We encourage those who haven’t yet reported to do so as soon as possible, otherwise they risk enforcement action and possible damage to their reputation. “Evidence suggests that economically, women have been adversely and disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and now is not a time to be taking the foot off the pedal when it comes to equality in the workplace.” The CIPD is among those calling for accompanying narratives and action plans to be mandatory alongside the reporting of gender pay gap figures. “It’s more important than ever that employers don’t just report figures,” added Cotton. “Instead, they need to fully engage and understand the reason for any gap and be transparent about how they plan to tackle it and improve gender equality in the workplace.” As re
Avatar

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

One in four companies still to report gender...

UK gender pay gap reporting regime ‘has no...

Most workers underestimate employer’s gender pay gap

One week to go until gender pay gap...

PwC reports disability and socio-economic pay gaps

CMI urges action on gender pay gap as...

Female FTSE 100 directors earn 73% less than...

XpertHR acquires pay analysis provider Gapsquare

Male directors win sex discrimination case following ad...

Finance must take on ‘tougher challenges’ to boost...