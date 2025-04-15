Global employees being relocated left feeling unsupported – poll

There is often a disconnect in global organisations between how well HR thinks it is supporting employees being relocated and what the employees themselves feel, a poll has suggested.

The survey of more than 1,000 expats and 200 HR and mobility decision-makers by Crown World Mobility found that, while companies do by and large invest heavily in global mobility, many relocating employees nevertheless feel they aren’t getting the right support. This is especially the case when it comes to issues such as cultural adaptation, language training, and family support.

The polling covered three surveys during 2024, first hearing from 1,000 expats living in Australia, India, Germany, Singapore, UAE, UK and USA, as well as over 150 assignees employed by members of its client advisory board.

The researchers then gathered insights from 210 employee mobility decision-makers, working in businesses with more than 50 employees across France, India, Singapore, UAE, the USA and the UK.

Most HR and mobility teams believed they offered adequate training, with more than half (56%) stating their programmes significantly affected employee success abroad. However, many employees felt that, in fact, they were not getting the help they needed.

More than a third (37%) of assignees said they received no cultural training at all, despite cultural adaptation being one of the biggest challenges.

More than a quarter (28%) reported receiving no language training, something that 26% said they would have benefited from.

Only a fifth (21%) of assignees said they were given clear objectives for their relocation, leaving many feeling directionless.

Partner and family integration into the host country was also a crucial issue in any successful relocation. However, again, many organisations failed to provide adequate support for accompanying spouses and dependents.

A quarter (23%) of the expats polled said their partner needed more assistance to settle into the new country. More than one in 10 (16%) reported that struggles related to their partner had a negative impact on their own mental health.

And, while more than half (54%) of HR managers said they offered career coaching for spouses, only a small percentage of expats reported actually receiving this support.

Caitlin Pyett, global consulting lead at Crown World Mobility, said: “Many expats assume they’ll pick up cultural and language skills naturally when they arrive but, in reality, struggling through adaptation without proper training can be stressful and isolating.

“HR teams must ensure support isn’t just a tick-box exercise; it needs to be tailored, ongoing, and responsive to real-world challenges,” she added.

