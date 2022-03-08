Government pilot urges job advert pay transparency

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers taking part in a government pilot will list salary details on job adverts and stop asking candidates about salary history, in a bid to tackle pay inequality. The pilot, announced by the Government Equalities Office (GEO) on International Women’s Day today, seeks to improve pay transparency, with the government claiming that listing a salary range on a job advert provides a firm footing for women to negotiate pay. A Glassdoor survey found salary was the most important factor of a job advert for 68% of jobseekers, showing that it makes business sense to share salary details at the beginning of the application process if they want to attract talent. Additionally, the Fawcett Society found 58% of women felt they had received a lower salary offer than they would have if they had not been asked about their pay history during the recruitment process. “The UK can only grasp its full potential by championing its brightest and best, and ensuring everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed,” said minister for women, Baroness Stedman-Scott.
