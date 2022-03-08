Gender pay gapSTEMGenderLatest NewsReturnships

Government pilot urges job advert pay transparency

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers taking part in a government pilot will list salary details on job adverts and stop asking candidates about salary history, in a bid to tackle pay inequality. The pilot, announced by the Government Equalities Office (GEO) on International Women’s Day today, seeks to improve pay transparency, with the government claiming that listing a salary range on a job advert provides a firm footing for women to negotiate pay. A Glassdoor survey found salary was the most important factor of a job advert for 68% of jobseekers, showing that it makes business sense to share salary details at the beginning of the application process if they want to attract talent. Additionally, the Fawcett Society found 58% of women felt they had received a lower salary offer than they would have if they had not been asked about their pay history during the recruitment process. “The UK can only grasp its full potential by championing its brightest and best, and ensuring everyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed,” said minister for women, Baroness Stedman-Scott.

Pay transparency

Asking candidates about current salary contributes to gender pay gap

Study finds ‘trade-off’ between pay transparency and performance

“We believe that increased pay transparency will build on positive evidence of the role information can play when it comes to empowering women in the workplace. “It is essential that we keep women at the forefront of the levelling-up agenda as we recover from the pandemic and rebuild together.” The GEO recognised that not all employers would be able to disclose salary bands on job adverts, particularly where they don’t have agreed pay scales and have historic pay agreements. It will work with employers to develop and pilot a methodology which others can adopt, so that all organisations can provide pay information at the recruitment stage and
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Gender parity in management ‘well behind’ where firms...

Entrepreneurs: men seen as less employable than women...

Government urged to drop gendered word ‘chairman’

International Women’s Day: Breaking down career barriers (webinar)

Shop worker awarded £20k after menopause comments

Princess Anne calls for more women in Stem...

Women now hold nearly two in five FTSE...

Black female managers overlooked for promotion

Doctor who lost job over transgender pronoun views...

Menopause and work: Lynne Green and Anne-Marie Yates...