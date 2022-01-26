Gender pay gapLatest NewsPay & benefitsPay structuresPerformance-related pay

Study finds ‘trade-off’ between pay transparency and performance

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Pay transparency can reduce the gender pay gap by up to 50%, but can weaken staff performance, according to a study. Analysis of wage and productivity data relating to 100,000 academics in the United States, which spanned two decades, found that increased transparency around pay can also result in a 20% reduction in the pay difference between individuals. However, the study by HEC Paris Business School and the University of Utah also found that transparency around pay weakened the link between pay and performance. This might compromise organisations’ efforts to motivate employees and attract and retain staff, suggested the study, which will soon be published in Nature Human Behaviour. Professor Tomasz Obloj of HEC Paris Business School, who was lead author of the study, said that the findings provide a framework on which policy makers and HR professionals can evaluate the consequences of pay transparency. “Our results illuminate what some might consider an important trade-off between both increased equity and equality and weakened pay for performance,” he said.

Gender pay gap

Why tackling the gender pay gap involves more than reporting How to measure and report a gender pay gap
Prof Obloj believed that pay transparency could put pressure on organisations to make their pay-setting practices fairer. In the UK, employers with 250 or more employees are required to publish their gender pay gap on an annual basis. According to the Office for National Statistics, the gender pay gap among full time employees in 2021 was 7.9%, up from 7.0% in 2020. However, this may have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the 2019 pay gap figure was 9.0%. [template id="259853"]
Avatar

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Bonuses in the Covid-19 era: pushing the boundaries

The impact of Covid-19 on senior executives’ contracts

Short-term executive pay cuts won’t solve high pay...

Pay rise budgets axed as employers slash costs

Reward and recognition? The future of pay after...

How rewarding staff in small firms need not...

New teachers to receive £6,000 boost to attract...

Huge pay rise for Centrica chief executive

Pay: Why companies need to figure out what’s...

Senior leaders score badly in people management