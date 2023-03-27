GP stress levels should ‘ring alarm bells’ says think-tank

UK GPs experience the highest stress and lowest job satisfaction compared to family doctors in nine other high-income countries, an analysis has concluded, with the government being warned this should “ring alarm bells”.

The report from the health think-tank The Health Foundation, using data from the US-based Commonwealth Fund, has highlighted that just a decade earlier UK GPs were the most satisfied of any country.

The report analysed data from an international survey of 9,526 GPs in 10 high-income countries, including 1,010 in the UK.

This concluded that a majority of GPs in all countries are dealing with higher workloads than before the pandemic – and many have experienced greater stress and signs of emotional distress.

However, UK GPs reported higher levels of emotional distress and bigger rises in workload than GPs in nearly all other countries, with many considering leaving the profession altogether.

In all, more than seven out of 10 UK GPs (71%) said they found their job “extremely” or “very” stressful, the highest of the 10 countries surveyed alongside Germany. Stress among UK GPs was up 11 percentage points since 2019.

GPs in the UK were also among the least satisfied with practising medicine, with just 24% of UK GPs “extremely” or “very” satisfied. This was similar to GPs in France but lower than all other countries.

UK GPs were also among the least satisfied with their work-life balance, workload, and time spent with patients compared to GPs in the other countries surveyed.

UK GPs felt patient care had suffered compared with before the pandemic, with half believing the quality of care they can provide has worsened and only 14% thinking it has improved.

More positively, a high proportion of GPs said they now felt well-prepared to manage care for patients with long-term conditions and mental health needs.

UK GPs were also more confident in managing palliative care needs (96%) and dementia (95%) than in most other countries. The UK performed well on online access to services, using electronic medical records, and use of data to inform care.

Despite repeated government pledges to increase the number of GPs, the number of fully qualified, full-time equivalent GPs in England has fallen since 2015, the Health Foundation also pointed out.

GP shortages are estimated at 4,200 and could grow to 8,800 by 2031 – around one in four of projected GP posts.

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at the Health Foundation, said: “The NHS is not the only health system under pressure, but the experience of GPs in the UK should ring alarm bells for government. General practice is the foundation of the NHS, yet GPs are telling us loud and clear that these foundations are creaking.

“The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on UK GPs, combined with longer-run challenges including staff gaps and rising workload. Just a decade ago, UK GPs were among the most satisfied of any country in the survey, but now they are the least satisfied alongside GPs in France.

“GPs are stressed out and burnt out – and many are considering leaving their jobs. Decisive policy action is needed to improve the working lives of GPs – including to boost GP capacity, reduce workload, and make use of wider primary care staff,” Alderwick added.