Rolls-Royce recognises value of neurodiverse graduates

neurodiverse graduates bring to the workplace and so has sponsored a new category in the annual Undergraduate of the Year Awards, run by graduate recruitment specialists targetjobs. It is the first award in the UK that fully recognises the achievements of neurodiverse university students. Rolls-Royce said it was looking for “inspiring” students who had autism (ASD), ADHD, dyslexia and dyspraxia as part of a drive to celebrate these students’ strengths in analysis, complex problem-solving, design and strategic thinking. The winner will be awarded a 10-week paid summer internship, a day shadowing a Rolls-Royce leader and an Apple watch. It is widely accepted that one in seven people have conditions that are linked with neurodiversity. The condition implies that the brain processes and learns information in a different way from someone who is “neurotypical”. This prevents some people from being able to find the jobs they want with statistics published in 2017 showing just 16% of autistic adults are in full-time employment in the UK. Ellie Long, early careers business partner at Rolls-Royce, said: “It is an exciting time for people like me who are neurodiverse. We’ve been challenged in education and the world of work for many years and now the world needs people who can think differently, bringing a unique set of skills.Rolls-Royce has embarked on a nationwide search for neurodiverse students at UK universities. The global industrial technology firm stated that employers needed to better recognise the huge value that