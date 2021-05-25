Hinkley Point C to create 1,700 more jobs

Image: EDF

Energy giant EDF plans to create 1,700 jobs in the next year in order to finish the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

The new jobs will bring the site’s total workforce to 7,000, but EDF estimates that a total of 71,000 UK jobs will be supported by the project, according to a report on its socio-economic impact.

The roles are in construction, welding, electrical and equipment installation and wider support roles.

Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks said: “Hinkley Point C plays a vital role in the fight against climate change and this report shows the project is also able to create jobs and opportunity for British people and businesses.

“As we come out of the pandemic, we hope to safely increase the numbers working on the project and create jobs just as they are needed most. Our big investment in local education and training means we are ready to help people find work and start new careers.”

More than a third of the site’s workforce is from the local area.

Some 1,240 people have been helped into new jobs by the Hinkley Jobs Service, which recently supported people who were employed at the Honda plant in Swindon and Debenhams in Taunton to find alternative work following their closure.

Some 756 apprentices have been trained on the project to date, 18% of whom are women. It expects to hire 1,000 apprentices in total, with 50 different apprenticeship schemes being delivered across the project.

Minister for energy and clean growth, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “Today’s report underlines the tremendous benefits the first nuclear power station in a generation is bringing to local people in Somerset and beyond.

“As we work towards our world-leading climate targets and drive forward Britain’s green industrial revolution, nuclear will continue to be an important and reliable source of clean electricity, and Hinkley Point C will play a chief role in delivering that.”

