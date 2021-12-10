Home Office rejected 227,000 settled status claims from EU nationals

Home Office figures. Many will have left the UK already, to work on the Continent or further afield, but an unknown number remain in the UK and may be employed in areas of the economy where there are labour shortages. These people could face removal from the UK as they exhaust the application and appeals process. Out of the 226,990 denied applications, the Home Office “refused” 145,660, because applicants had failed to meet eligibility criteria. The remaining 81,330 applications were declared “invalid”, most likely because applicants didn’t provide the necessary ID and because of errors. Immigration experts at London law firm Bates Wells said a further complication was that people who came to the UK as a child may not have documents, such as passports, to prove their identity – an echo of the Windrush scandal. EU nationals can still make applications provided they give a reason for why the application has been made after the 30 June 2021 deadline. However, there is no guarantee that they will be treated more leniently by the Home Office on their second application, especially if the lack of documentary evidence cannot be rectified.The UK’s labour shortage is being exacerbated by the high number of EU nationals who have been denied settled status, many of whom could face removal. Since the 30 March 2019 launch of the EU Settlement Scheme (Euss), 226,900 EU nationals have had their application for settled status rejected, according to