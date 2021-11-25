long-term international migration figures for 2020 show total immigration fell by more than 50%: for the year ending December 2020 it was estimated to be 267,000. In 2019 the figure was 593,000 and in 2018 it was 538,000. Emigration also fell in 2020, but to a lesser extent than for immigration; an estimated 234,000 people left the UK to live abroad in 2020, compared with 300,000 people in 2019. Net migration in 2020 for EU nationals was negative, with 94,000 more EU nationals leaving the UK than arriving, but the ONS said this was not evidence of a “mass exodus”. Yash Dubal, director of immigration and visa specialists A Y & J Solicitors, said that the first lockdown between March and June last year contributed to a period of extensive negative net migration.There was a huge fall in legal immigration into the UK in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic and Brexit, newly released figures show. Date from the Office for National Statistics showed that only 34,000 more people moved to the UK last year than emigrated, down from net migration of 271,000 in 2019. The
Net UK immigration fell by 88% in 2020
Adam McCulloch
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper
