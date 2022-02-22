How to improve uptake of apprenticeship schemes

Data from the Individualised Learner Record (ILR), and Apprenticeship Service and Office for National Statistics Inter-departmental Business Register (IDBR), portrays a gloomy outlook for the future. Since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2016/17, small and medium sized enterprises have seen significant declines in the number of apprenticeship starts (down by 51% and 54% in 2020 respectively), while large businesses saw a smaller decrease of 11% in 2020. In Q4 of 2021, according to government statistics, the number of apprenticeship starts and participations fell in comparison with 2020’s figures. DMA Talent, the Data & Marketing Association’s talent division, conducted research which revealed that 62% of the surveyed sample used apprenticeships and a further 32% were interested in using one. So, what is holding back a third of the businesses from taking on apprentices? Last year, the DMA interviewed senior professionals to learn more about their usage of apprenticeships, what was working well, and what challenges they faced. In addition, we learned what businesses, the government, and industry bodies like the DMA can do to make apprenticeships more successful.Apprenticeships can improve diversity of thought within an organisation and set up employees in early careers with the skills needed to excel, yet apprenticeship starts are declining. Kate Burnett discusses the main challenges limiting uptake and what businesses can do to improve their success rate. Apprenticeships are a great opportunity for people to gain knowledge and experience of the professional world while also receiving an income. For young people, who are keen to enter an industry straight after school or college, they are invaluable. However, despite the range of opportunities apprenticeships offer both businesses and emerging talent, they are not reaching their full potential.