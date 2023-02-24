Hybrid workingWorkplace cultureLatest NewsWorkplace Issues and Advice

HR buzzwords are running amok; time to stem the tide

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

HR buzzwords are running amok. No sooner do we debunk and ridicule them than more nonsensical balderdash proliferates. But now we have located the breeding ground: TikTok (checks notes); enabling us to, rather like Ripley in the Aliens movie, waft our flamethrower of disdain across the whole lot – hopefully with more lasting success than Ripley managed.

Personnel Today has been alerted to the horror of this trend by workspace business Easy Offices, which seems to be sitting on the fence when it comes to whether these buzzwords tell us anything or are an utter abomination conjured into being as part of some monstrous marketing effort.

Easy Offices tells us “a quick scroll through TikTok reveals some of the most popular office buzzwords that are popular among Gen-Z and Millennials.” So, before we delete various apps on our smartphones in the rush to limit our exposure to such baloney, let’s examine the leading candidates.

First off is Quiet Quitting (yawn) with, wait for it, 428.6m views on TikTok. There’s no need for further comment on this term, it has been seen off on multiple occasions over the past year or so. There there’s Loud Quitting (5.9m) and its close relation Rage Applying (519k), a rather inelegant easy-to-forget phrase. Searches for rage applying have apparently shot up by 388% over the past year. Easy Offices thinks “this is a buzzword employers should be mindful of”. We don’t agree.

Career Cushioning has 89.9m views on TikTok. This is where employees prepare for new opportunities by upskilling during their current role. This might be something as little as updating their Linkedin profile more regularly, or networking on the job. Perhaps going to the pub with colleagues might count. Interest in ‘career cushioning’ has apparently risen by 211% over the year.

What is mystifying is how a social media brand most closely associated with crazy deep-faked dance moves is coming up with so much “hot” HR content. We can’t help with this one, sorry to say.

We have now passed the point where there’s some pleasing alliteration in the buzz phrases – “quiet quitting” at least has a poetic ring to it. Unlike Frolleagues (just 10.3k views). This is not a cheese-sharing work group but just a term for colleagues who are also friends. Then there is Overemployment. This refers to people having more than one job, either remotely or hybrid; jobs that are kept hidden from their employers (moonlighting anyone?). These will not catch on and we have no fears over giving them the oxygen of publicity.

Searches for Quiet Firing (439m views) – which is for when employers deliberately hold back on training and development in hopes of pushing someone out – are horrifyingly up by 2,424%. Easy Offices tells us: “This method is known to be toxic and unethical, but could it be happening more than we think?”

No doubt the purpose of these buzzwords is to neatly package some facet of our existence to enable us to discuss it more easily. Thus we now have the truly forgettable #bareminimummonday (1.8m views on TikTok) which is apparently a response to the pleasantly alliterative Sunday Scaries.

There are real issues lurking behind all these words of course, but as they proliferate they lose meaning; nobody will be able to remember them all for one thing. Let’s quiet quit them.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He also works for a national newspaper and is the author of KentWalksNearLondon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

UK leads the world in wanting to do...

TSSA suspends senior staff named in harassment inquiry

Frisky = risky. Some Valentine’s Day advice for...

Workplace culture in decline, say HR directors

Transport union bosses ‘enabled’ sexual harassment and bullying

Third of employees feel hybrid working has affected...

Workplace couture prompts awkward questions

Heard enough about ‘quiet quitting’? Brace yourself for...

What are the models of organisational culture?

What is Aldi’s business model and working culture?